Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

