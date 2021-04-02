JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMUX. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $356.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Immunic by 111.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Immunic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 154.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 139.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

