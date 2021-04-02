Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

IDCBY opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

