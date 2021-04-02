Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SWMAY stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

