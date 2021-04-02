Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

