JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 895.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 895.56 ($11.70).

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 827.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 811.94. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 314.60 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

