Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 307,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,866,000 after acquiring an additional 185,715 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $273.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.29. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.