Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $8.10 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 195,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

