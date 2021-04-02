Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1,266.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.24% of LGI Homes worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after buying an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LGI Homes by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

LGIH opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $154.32.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

