Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 427,148 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

