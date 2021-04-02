Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 343,658 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2,803.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

