Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 2,184 Shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hartford Core Bond ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

