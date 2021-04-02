Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.24% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

KCNY stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

