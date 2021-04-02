Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 530.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.44% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLKR opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

