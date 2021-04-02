Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 36,509 Shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHIC opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $35.26.

