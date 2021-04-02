Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 27,773 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAD opened at $44.11 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

