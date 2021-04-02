Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.95. The stock had a trading volume of 570,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

