J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce $365.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.10 million. J2 Global reported sales of $332.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $121.03. 292,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,920. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

