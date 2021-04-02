IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut IZEA Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. Equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

