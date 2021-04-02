Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.24

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.24 and traded as low as C$6.45. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 1,488,826 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

