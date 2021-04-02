ITM Power (LON:ITM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

ITM stock opened at GBX 464 ($6.06) on Tuesday. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.14 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 502.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

