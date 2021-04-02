Italo (XTA) Trading Up 70.2% This Week

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $31,755.04 and $1,240.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00323318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.00737236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00029912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,739,872 coins and its circulating supply is 17,739,872 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.