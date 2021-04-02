iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 175,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

