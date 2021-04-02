iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 1,030,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,757,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $70,264,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
