iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 1,030,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,757,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $70,264,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

