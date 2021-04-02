Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $76.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of IONS opened at $45.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

