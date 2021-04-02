Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $129,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

INVH opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

