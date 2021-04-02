Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,618 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 427 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

TGI opened at $18.60 on Friday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 64,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

