Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,122 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 122 put options.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,941,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

HQY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,475. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,362.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

