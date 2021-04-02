Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 24,193 call options on the company. This is an increase of 740% compared to the average volume of 2,880 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

