Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ISDX opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

