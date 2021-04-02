Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $180.86 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

