Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,761 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 147,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

