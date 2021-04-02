Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.14% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

