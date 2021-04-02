Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE IHIT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,920. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Read More: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.