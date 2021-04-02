Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE IHIT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,920. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

