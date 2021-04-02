Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of PIE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 785,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,171. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

