Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Holdings Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 228,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,531,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

