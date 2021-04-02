Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $747.60. The company had a trading volume of 452,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $739.26 and its 200 day moving average is $745.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.