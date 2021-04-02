Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $395.23 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.55 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

