Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Up 49.3% in March

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 797,100 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $735,991. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000.

INTZ traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. 356,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,689. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $442.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

