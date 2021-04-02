InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $238,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.14 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $85.99 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

