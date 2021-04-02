Interval Partners LP Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.08% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First American Financial by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 161,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First American Financial by 48.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.44. 515,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,996. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

