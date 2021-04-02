Interval Partners LP Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Interval Partners LP grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

NYSE:GL traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,529. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

