Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 50,000 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,935 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold 125,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

NYSE:RL traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.94. 1,034,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,933. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $129.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

