Interval Partners LP Buys 53,207 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Interval Partners LP raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 338.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.12% of Assurant worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Assurant by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $3,344,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.30. 263,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.99.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

