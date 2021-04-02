Interval Partners LP Buys 181,250 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 362.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,250 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,823,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,038,000 after buying an additional 144,799 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 80,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $47.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.