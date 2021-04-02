International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

