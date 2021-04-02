InterDigital, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

