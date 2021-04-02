Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 1,495.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

