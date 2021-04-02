Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

