Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

